‘Modi government has ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 and fuel prices’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hits out at Prime Minister

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising Covid-19 cases and the increasing fuel prices in the country. Taking his criticism on his Twitter the Congress leader accused that Modi government has unlocked Covid-19 and petrol-diesel prices in the country.

” Modi government has unlocked coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices in the country”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with a graph chart detailing the northward spike in both Covid-19 cases and the fuel prices.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Narendra Modi led NDA government over the Ladakh stand-off and rising number of coronavirus patients in the country.