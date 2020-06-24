Old video of actress Priyanka Chopra speaking about nepotism goes viral again : Watch Here

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has brought debates over nepotism back to the table. Recently, a video of Priyanka Chopra talking about the same has surfaced on social media. The video looks like it was taken a while ago. Priyanka Chopra can be seen talking about it while adding, “Nepotism and Bollywood go hand in hand and everyone knows that”.

Priyanka Chopra is also seen talking about how even with this situation, there are a handful of actors who “have been able to penetrate that (nepotism) and make a name for themselves and then create their legacy”. She also added that it is the same thing that she has been aiming for. Talking about the time when she ventured into Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra said that it was hard for her since she did not know anyone.

The former Miss World added, “Everyone was friends with everybody when I joined the movie business. I was not very good at networking and going to the parties”. Priyanka Chopra revealed that during those times she depended on how she was not afraid to take on risky roles. She said that when she took on roles, she wanted people to recognise her for those roles and not for her. She also added that she tried to make herself better at the craft of acting. Priyanka Chopra further spoke about how she then went on to learn dance and made sure she was good at it.