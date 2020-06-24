Survey reveals that more than 73% of Indians trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi, than opposition

The popularity of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on upward rally says a recent survey. A survey conducted by IANS CVoter Snap Poll has revealed that around 73.6% Indians trust the Indian government more than the Opposition parties on issues of national security.

83.7% of people over 60 years said that they trust the government more on national security issues, followed by 76.5% people in the 45-60 age group , 72.1% in the 25-45 years age group, and 68.8% of freshers or people below the age of 25 years.

75.5% in the lower education group, 74.2% in the middle education group and 64.4% in the higher education group supports union government. As per the survey,except the Muslims and Sikhs (27.4% and 49.7%, respectively), most people trusted the Indian government more than the Opposition parties on national securities issues.

75.4 per cent people in the lower income group trust the Indian government instead of the Opposition parties, followed by 72.6 per cent in the middle income group and 70 per cent in the higher income group.

Only 16.7% respondents said they trust the Opposition more than the Indian government on issues of national security, while 9.6% said they neither trust the Opposition, nor the government on this issue.

In the gender category, both male (76.3%) and female (70.6%) have expressed their satisfaction with the Indian government on matters pertaining to national security, especially the ongoing dispute with China.