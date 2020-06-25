83 people killed in lightning and heavy rain in Bihar

At least 83 people had lost their lives and 32 others injured in lightning and heavy rain in 23 districts in Bihar.

Most of the casualties are farmers who were doing agriculture related works in fields.

14 people were killed in Gopalganj while 35 in six districts of Madhubani, Bhagalpur, Siwan, Banka, Darbhanga and East Champaran. Other 34 casualties were reported from 16 districts.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of four lakh rupees to the next of the kin of the deceased. He has ordered for free treatment to injured people.