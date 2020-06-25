CBSE exams 2020 cancelled, board informs Supreme Court

The pending board examinations for class 10 and 12, which were scheduled to take place from 1-15 July, now stand cancelled, told Centre for Secondary Education (CBSE) to Supreme Court today.

The decision came amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country as well as the lockdown situation that was imposed to contain the virus spread.

The education board said that it would conduct the remaining exams when the conditions become conducive.

However, Class XII students can opt for exams to be conducted later, CBSE told the top court.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have conveyed inability to conduct the examinations, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court.

In addition to that, ICSE board also cancelled class 10 and 12 board exams. However, ICSE doesn’t agree to give option to students to write exam later, Mehta informed SC.