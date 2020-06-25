DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

China gets a big blow from Africa: Court declares 3.2 billion US dollar project as illegal

Jun 25, 2020, 09:49 pm IST

The Chinese government faced a backlash as a court has declared an ambitious project by China as illegal. An appellate court in Kenya has declared a $3.2 billion railways contract awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) to be illegal.

The court declared this  while reviewing a High Court ruling. The court has  said that state-run Kenya Railways violated the country’s law in procuring the $3.2 billion Chinese funded Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project . This project falls under China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative .

The  Exim Bank of China  has earlier sanctioned two loans of $1.6 billion each for the construction of a railway line from Mombassa to Nairobi which was later extended to Naivasha.

After a large section of the route was operationalised in 2017, Africa Star Railway Operation Company which is a subsidiary of Chinese CRBC, was awarded the contract to manage operations. The state-run Kenyan railways currently owes $380 million to Africa Star Railway in management fees.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close