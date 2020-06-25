Congress-China MoU : Petition fliled in SC demanding NIA probe against Sonia Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2008 between the then UPA-led Central government and China.

Goa Chronicle editor-in-chief Savio Rodrigues filed the petition against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and some others on the MOU signed. Speaking to the newsmen, Rodrigues said that the nation wants to know what were the contents of the MOU signed by the Congress and the China.

“The details are very crucial. It is a national security issue and the truth must be told. We had put out that question to Rahul Gandhi in an editorial that I had written as well as on a TV channel but he has given no answer to the people of India,” Rodrigues said.

“Therefore, we have approached the Supreme Court of India with a petition. We are demanding an NIA probe into the China-Congress MoU. It must be made public. There is no other choice available to Congress but to tell the truth about its relationship with China,” he added.