Coronavirus : Govt bans sale of Patanjali’s Coronil medicine for COVID19

Amidst the ongoing controversy over Patanjali Ayurved’s ‘COVID-19’ drug Coronil, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed the move of banning ads of the drug and warned Ramdev Baba, saying Maharashtra will not allow the sale of ‘spurious medicines’.

The minister took to Twitter and wrote, “The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of Patanjali Ayurved’s Coronil were done at all. An abundant warning to Baba Ramdev that Maharashtra won’t allow the sale of spurious medicines.”

Deshmukh also said that the claims of a cure for Corona without sharing clinical trials, sample size details, registration with authorities can’t be acceptable. “There can be no compromise with public health & well-being at all,” he added.

Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched ‘Coronil and Swasari’ claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results.

However, on Wednesday concerned licence authority of Uttarakhand clarified that the licence issued to Patanjali Ayurved was for immunity booster, cough & fever.

License Officer of Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept while talking about the controversy told ANI, “As per Patanjali’s application, we issued them the license. They didn’t mention coronavirus, we only approved a license for immunity booster, cough & fever. We’ll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19).