Covid-19 Updates: India’s recovery rate improves to 57.43%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has increased in India. The recovery rate has reached at 57.43%. This was revealed by the union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare.

Till now, a total of 2,71,697 people affected with coronavirus have been recovered. During the last 24 hours, 13,012 people have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of active corona cases in the country is 1,86,514.

A total of 16,922 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 4,73,105. This is the highest spike in fresh cases since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India. 418 deaths have been reported in a single day taking the nationwide toll to 14,894.

As per data, more than 69% Covid-19 cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. In terms of recovery rate, the top five States and Union Territories are Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Madhya Pradesh wherein the recovery rate is above 76%. .

2,07,871 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country within 24 hours. So far, 75,60,782 tests have been conducted.