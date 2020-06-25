Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts the rising coronavirus cases, strong US dollar, weak opening of Indian share market and border tension with China weighed on the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 75.76 against the US dollar, down by 4 paise over its previous close. The Indian rupee settled at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The rupee was trading at 20.60 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13% to 97.27.