‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country blocks hiring of expats in this sector

Kuwait has blocked hiring of expats in oil sector. This was announced by Khaled Al-Fadhel, Oil Minister of Kuwait. Kuwait has blocked a contract to hire 500 foreign workers oil sector.

“This contract has been reconsidered and put on hold. The oil sector confirms its faith in the young national cadres,” said the minister.

Many Kuwaiti lawmakers presented a draft bill, proposing a quota system for employing foreigners as one way to reverse the population imbalance in the country on last month.

Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population