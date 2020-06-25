Snake or Spider ? Video of this creepy creature leaves netizens confused : Watch Here

Netizens were left perplexed when an old video resurfaced on the internet in which a creature was seen crawling into the water. At first glance, it appears that it is a snake but then starfish-shaped body appears with five tentacles. The video has left many feeling creepy as they try to figure out what is it exactly. The video shared had the caption, “What is this.”

The long tentacles and a slimy body made many give out a reaction of horror and confusion. One Twitter user reacted saying, “nope, I don’t like that!” and many agreed. There were others who called it a “danger noodle.” Another Twitter user said, “If that’s what’s coming in July, I’m out.”

A user even tried to explain the creature by its appearance and said, “Looks like 5 snakes eating a turtle at one time while escaping into the water like an octopus.” Another user joked, “My nightmares come to life.”

If that’s what’s coming in July I’m out. pic.twitter.com/Uujtzo64kr — Lorelei (@LoreleiOhMy) June 4, 2020