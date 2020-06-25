Sushant Singh Rajput death: Final autopsy report reveals shocking information

The final post mortem report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput submitted to the Mumbai Police Wednesday has put to rest all the presupposition and claims that the’s death was not suicide but a murder. According to the final autopsy report, analysed and signed by a five-doctor-team, the cause of the death of the actor has been cited as asphyxia due to hanging.

The post mortem report said that there were no struggle marks or external injuries on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. His nails were also clean. It read that it is a clear case of suicide and no other foul play.

Mumbai police are, however, awaiting the actor’s viscera report as it was preserved and sent for chemical analysis. Viscera report is mandatory if the death has been caused by poisoning or in homicidal death from mechanical injury. The Mumbai police have written to Directorate of Forensic Science Services to expedite the process of the deceased actor’s viscera test at the forensic science laboratory.