This day that age : Srikanth remembers June 25 th as a Proud day for India

Former Indian Batsman K Srikanth reminisced the moment when team India lifted the World Cup for the first time.The memories are still fresh for him for the event which happened exactly 37 years ago-On June 25,1983.

The Indian cricket team made history by winning its first World Cup. Under Kapil Dev, the Indian team defeated the two-time West Indies champions in the final today.Srikkanth recollects that the Team India had no chance of winning the 1983 World Cup finals. The entire team was able to score only 143 runs. But captain Kapil Dev’s inspiring captaincy helped the team win the trophy.

India defeated the mighty West Indies by 43 runs in the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s in England. Srikanth played that brilliant innings in this memorable victory. Srikanth was the top scorer in the low-scoring match held by Team India