“Will BJP-led NDA government once again reassert India’s claim”: P.Chidambaram criticizes Modi government over India-China stand-off

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P.Chidambaram has come forward criticizing the Narendra Modi led union government over the Galwan Valley standoff. The former union minister took to his Twitter account to raise his criticism.

“Contrary to what the PM said, it is undeniable that the status quo was changed by Chinese troops in April-June 2020. People are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo ante.” Chidambaram tweeted.

Chidambaram said that China has once again asserted their claim to the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and described it as an “extraordinary demand”. He asked if the government will now take a firm stand on restoring “status quo ante”.

“Will BJP-led NDA government once again reassert India’s claim and demand that “status quo ante” must be restored?”, he again tweeted.