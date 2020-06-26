16-year-old TikTok celebrity commits suicide,family demands detailed probe

A 16-year-old TikTok star, Siya Kakkar, who had an immense fan following on the popular social media app, died by suicide, informed the Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani. The fashion photographer took to Instagram to confirm the news. The news of Kakkar’s death was broken to him by the head of Kakkar’s talent management agency, Arjun Sarin.

The 16-year-old who has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok and almost 1,29,000 followers on Instagram was known for her dance videos. According to reports, Siya had posted her last TikTok video on Wednesday evening, merely 24 hours before she committed suicide. She had also shared a dance video on her Instagram story around the same time.

According to reports, the family has demanded a detailed police investigation into Siya Kakkar’s death.