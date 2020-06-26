CBSE makes important announcement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel the Grade 10, 12 Board exams 2020. The examinations was scheduled from July 1 -15, 2020.

CBSE Board has decided to announce the CBSE Result 2020 by July 15, 2020. The result would be prepared on the basis of internal assessment for both Class 10 and 12.

I am thankful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, and Hon'ble HM of India @AmitShah ji for accepting our proposal of not holding the #CBSE examinations of class XII from 1st July to 15th July.@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 26, 2020

The announcement was made by Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday (June 26).

The board would be releasing the results basis the internal assessment for previous three papers for all the students for the exams that were not conducted. The marks for the internal and the papers that were conducted would be taken as is. For class 10, there would be no option for change – for CBSE Class 12, however, students would have an option to appear for the examination.