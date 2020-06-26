Child Rights Panel issues notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Panel has issued a notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi seeking a reply within three days for her comment that she made in a Facebook post on the Kanpur shelter home. On 22nd June, there were reports that 57 girls in a state-run shelter home in Kanpur were tested positive for Covid-19, out of which two girls were found pregnant. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a Facebook post lashed out on Uttar Pradesh government, saying it shows the real face of such facilities. She also alleged that facts were being suppressed in the name of investigation.

In her post, Gandhi said that the incident at the shelter home is similar to the case that happened in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) that came into light in 2018. She also equated it to a case that came in light in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh in 2018.