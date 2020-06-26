CPM and Congress decided to join hands to defeat BJP and TMC

CPM and Congress are all set to make alliance in West Bengal. The alliance is made aiming at the upcoming assembly election. The CPM and Congress are trying to make an alliance aiming at defeating ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP in the state.

Both Congress and Left Front led by CPM has decided to prepare a “common minimum programme”, based on which they would launch a joint fight against the BJP and the TMC in the state ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

“We have decided to prepare a common minimum programme, based on which the joint movement or political programmes would be undertaken. It won’t be a one-sided affair. It would be a both-way thing,” Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra said.

On last Wednesday both the party had held meetings to discuss about the nature of the alliance. It is reported that some crucial decisions were made in this four hour long meeting.

Congress and CPM has announced that they will hold a joint rally against the NDA government on June 29 against the fuel price hike.

In the 2019 general election both the parties faced a massive defeat. Both the parties are trying to make alliance after having the defeat in the general election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to the forefront as the main opposition by winning in 18 out of 42 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls of 2019, Congress secured marginal votes while CPI (M) didn’t win in any of the seats.