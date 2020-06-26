“Don’t be afraid, Prime Minister, you have to tell the truth to the country”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has again started criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh clash. The Congress leader asked the Prime Minister to speak the truth to the country.

“The entire country is standing together with the army and the government. But a critical question remains. A few days ago, the Prime Minister said ‘No one has taken even an inch of Indian land; no one is inside Indian territory’ but we are hearing, satellite photos have shown, people in Ladakh are saying and retired generals are saying that China has snatched our land. Not in one place but three,” Gandhi said in a video that he tweeted.

“Mr Prime Minister, you have to speak the truth. You have to tell the truth to the country. Don’t be afraid. If you say ‘No land has been taken’ when it actually has, it will benefit China. We have to fight them together and kick them out. So you have to speak the truth without being afraid. Say, ‘Yes, China has taken our land and we are going to take action.’ The entire country is standing with you,” he said in Hindi.

In a parting shot, he added, “And the last question. Who sent our martyrs unarmed? And why?”

Rahul Gandhi has been scaling up his campaign against the government with near-daily attacks since Indian soldiers died in a violent face-off with Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh last Monday.