Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against UAE Dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market, gains in Asian currencies and weakening of US dollar supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market the India rupee opened strong at 75.51 against the US dollar, up 14 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.65 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The Indian rupee is trading at 20.58 against the UAE dirham

The ‘Dollar index’, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.10% to 97.32.