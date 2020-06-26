Gulf country announces more relaxations of Covid-19 restrictions

The Kuwait government has announced more relations to the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Kuwait on Thursday has started the second phase to return to normal life.

The curfew imposed in the country was eased. The curfew hours eased between 8 pm to 5 am starting from June 30. Public and private sectors will resume work with less than 30% capacity, while shopping malls, the financial sector, construction sector, retail shops, parks, and pick-ups from restaurants and cafes will also reopen.

The government has earlier announced a five-phase plan to return to normal life. The government aims to reopen the economy completely by mid-September. On May 31, Kuwait ended its full curfew and imposed a three-week partial curfew for a gradual return to normality. On June 18, Kuwait decided to ease restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

The lockdown on the three areas of Farwaniya, Jleeb Al Shuyoukh and Mahboula that witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases will continue until further notice.