Super Star Suresh Gopi released the teaser of ‘Kaaval’ scripted and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker as a gift for his fans.‘Kaaval’ is said to be a blend of action thriller and family drama spanning two generations.Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker appear in two different getups.The film is produced by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.