J&K : CRPF Jawan, child killed in terrorist attack

One child and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on the security forces in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) today. At 12:05 pm, the terrorists attacked a party of 90 Batallion CRPF in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

The motorcycle-borne terrorists had fired upon the CRPF patrol party. The militants attacked the CRPF personnel which was deployed for highway security, CRPF said in a statement.

In the attack, the 12-year-old child and the CRPF personnel had sustained bullet injuries. They were taken to a hospital in Bijbehara hospital where they were declared dead.