Kangna’s comments after Sushant’s death wilts-off after an old video of her surfaces

Kangna Ranaut’s comments which pinched Bollywood by its ears for nepotism had suddenly wilted-off as an old video of her commenting on Jia Khans death surfaced.Kangna Ranaut had commented that the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is not a suicide but a murder as he is a victim of ‘favoritism lobby’ of Bollywood.

The deceased star was suffering from depression for a long time and many celebrities who were shocked with the demise of the rising star highlighted the need to treat depression as a disease and to shun the social stigma associated with it.Kangna Ranaut initiated a new front questioning the torrid competition and favoritism in the industry but she was soon pulled to contoversy as an video of her lecturing the need for depression treatment in connection with Jia Khan’s death surfaced.

Kangna Ranaut said Jia Khan’s death is a sure shot example of depression and she elaborated the need for mental health for Bollywood’s high stress situations.Jia Khan had rifts with Sooraj Pancholi the son of Aditya Pancholi which Kangna Ranaut was dating at the time of her suicide.Kangna was targeted at the time by media as the cause of Jia’s suicide.