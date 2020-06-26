Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden a ‘martyr’ : Watch Video

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has referred the 9/11 mastermind and the global terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. While addressing the Pakistan assembly, Khan said that we helped America in the war on terror and later we were embarrassed when they came to Abottabad and killed Osama-bin-laden and martyred him.

Imran Khan accused America for killing Osama bin Laden within Pakistan without informing the Islamabad.

While speaking in the Pakistan Parliament, Imran Khan said, “The way we helped America in the war on terror, but in return, we were abused wherever they did not succeed.”

He further said, “…Ek hua ji Osama Bin Laden ko Americans ne Abbottabad main maar diya…shaheed kar diya. Uske baad kya hua? Sari duniya ne hume gaaliyan di…bura bhala humein kaha. Yaani hamara ally humare mulq mein aake maar raha hai kisi ko aur humein hi nahi bata raha. 70,000 Pakistani mar chuke hain unki jang ke liye. Yani itni zyada jillat.” (The Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden in Abottabad and martyred him, what happened after that we had to face a major embarrassment. Our own ally sent their forces to kill Osama bin Laden in Pakistan without informing Islamabad. 70000 Pakistanis have lost their lives in America’s war against terror. This much of insult.)