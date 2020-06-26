Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Sonia Gandhi received Rs. 1 crore for Chinese government

It has been revealed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Sonia Gandhi has received Rs.1 crore from Chinese government.

This was reported by a national news portal OPIndia quoting the annual Statements of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Sonia Gandhi is the Chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were the trustees.

Earlier it has been revealed that the foundation has got Rs. 10 lakh from China in 2006. This was revealed by a document available on Chinese Embassy in India website. The then Chinese Ambassador to India to India Sun Yuxi had donated Rs 10 lakhs to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

The Chinese government has donated to the foundation in 2005-2006, and in the subsequent years.

According to the returns filed by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation , in the year 2006-2007, the Government of China donated Rs 90 lac to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.Further, in the year 2007-2008, the Chinese Government was listed as a donor as well.

The Foundation members had visited China in 2008 and has hold many seminars on Chinese issues.

In 2008, that Congress signed an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party or exchanging high-level information and co-operation between them. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

Tthe MoU was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi and on the Chinese side, it was signed by Xi Jinping , who was then the Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of the CPC’s politburo.