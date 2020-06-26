Sushant Singh Rajput’s father makes some shocking revelations about actress Kriti Sanon

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his room at an apartment in Bandra. The actor was 34 years old. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father talked to the media for the first time after his son’s demise. He mentioned meeting Kriti Sanon at the funeral in Mumbai. The late actor’s father KK Singh told Punjab Kesari‘s entertainment portal Bollywood Tadka that a lot of people came to meet him during the funeral but he doesn’t remember all. He revealed that due to the coronavirus, most people stood far away and talked from distance but he remembers a girl who sat next to him and talked about Sushant.

The bereaved father said that he wasn’t in a mental state to talk to people or identify them but later people told him that it was Kriti Sanon who sat next to him and tried to console him at the funeral. He said, “Aaye toh bohot log the lekin humse sirf Kriti Sanon mili thi, ha wo baith ke baat kiya. Hum toh baat nahi kiya, wo jo bol rahi thi hum sunte gaye. Aaye sablog aaye, par Corona ke chalte sab dur hi the. Kyuki muh pe mask tha toh hum kisiko pehechane nahi. Kriti Sanon bagal mein baithi thi na aur kisine bataya toh malum hua ki…par wo thi ya nahi thi wo malum nahi ha par ek smart ladki thi aur bol rahi thi ki pyaara ladka tha, yehi sab baat hai.” (Many people had attended the funeral but only Kriti Sanon had met me. She talked to me. I didn’t say anything but I heard her talking. Everyone came and tried to talk but due to the coronavirus, they were standing away. I couldn’t identify who all were there because they were wearing masks. Kriti Sanon was sitting next to me and then someone told me about her. I still can’t recall whether it was Kriti or someone else but I remember there was a smart girl who told me Sushant was a lovely man.”)

Sushant’s father also talked about Ankita Lokhande and revealed that she had come to visit the family in Patna after the actor’s demise. He added that in all these years, he only talked to Ankita among all of Sushant’s female friends in the industry.