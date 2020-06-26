Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ to release on July 24

‘Dil Bechara’,the farewell movie of the late Sushant Singh Rajput will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24.

“Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara,” said the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra. “He(Sushant) had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it,” Chhabra added

Sushant Singh Rajput’s die hard fans are heart broken as his last movie will not be screened in theatres.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film. The musicals of this movie are done by AR Rahman together with lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.