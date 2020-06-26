UAE announces important decision

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a major decision. The RTA announced that the Dubai Metro timings will be restored to normal following the completion of the National Sterilisation Programme.

As per the revised schedule, trains on the Green Line will now run from 5.30 am until 12 midnight from Saturday to Wednesday, 5.30 am to 1 am (the next morning) on Thursdays, and 10 am to 1 am (the following morning) on Fridays.

Trains on the Red Line will run from 5 am to 12 midnight from Saturday to Wednesday, and 5 am to 1 am (the next morning) on Thursdays, and 10 am to 1 am (the next day) on Fridays.

Bus services:

Dubai bus services are fully operational from 4 am to 1 am (the following day). Intercity buses, however, are suspended until further notice. Route C01 will be in operation round the clock.

Marine services:

Dubai marine services have resumed their daily operations through Dubai abra in four areas only (Aljaddad, Dubai festival city, Creek and Marina), whereas other marine transport services (Dubai ferry, Dubai water taxi, Dubai water bus) are suspended until further notice.