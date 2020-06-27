BJP MP demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who ended his life at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.

The actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly took to social media to express her misgivings over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a series of tweets, the veteran actress suspected foul play in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Mumbai police and demanded a CBI enquiry to look into the untimely demise of the Bollywood actor. The actress expressed her shock regarding the manner in which the social media accounts are allegedly active.

I am quite shocked at what I have just heard and then seen myself

Is anyone operating Sushant's phone?

How is his Instagram account unfollowing people "he" followed?

CBI 's presence isn't required ?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Autr6urJ5u — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

The actress raised apprehensions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone being operated by someone else as she had picked up strange behaviour from his social media accounts even after his death. She said that the Instagram account of Sushant was unfollowing people after his death, suggesting that someone is operating his social media accounts.

The BJP MP also said that the strange behaviour was quite unsettling and alleged that there has been attempts to tamper evidence related to the case. The actress-turned-lawmaker also questioned when will the CBI intervene in this case.

The actress also said that there needs to be clarity in understanding the discrepancies so that we can not only do justice to such a brilliant and positive soul but to ensure that they could try and eradicate the possibility of such events ever occurring in the future.