Boycott China : Xiaomi placing ‘Made in India’ banners to cover branding at stores

All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) said Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has begun covering its retail store branding with ‘Made in India’ logo in white colour amid fears of vandalism at its outlets.

The association had written to Chinese mobile brands to highlight the threat of vandalism at offline stores by people amid calls for boycotting Chinese products in certain sections.

“In our letter, we had requested the brands to allow retailers to cover these signages with cloth/flex or to remove the boards from the storefront for a few months given the situation… Xiaomi has started putting ‘Made in India’ banners in white colour on its boards,” AIMRA National President Arvinder Khurana said.

He added that other companies are yet to take any such steps but are keeping a watch on the situation.