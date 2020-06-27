Coronavirus : MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s another driver tests positive for COVID-19

Three workers at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. All three are drivers. Two of them tested positive for COVID-19 last week while the third one was confirmed for the virus on Friday night. The worker is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Showing no respite, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases again jumped sharply from Thursday’s high of 4,841 to 5,024 on Friday while the state’s death toll crossed the 7,000-mark to touch 7,106, health officials said.

The state fatalities again catapulted from the June’s lowest of 62 to 175 Friday, down from the previous day’s highest death figure of 248 notched on June 23.