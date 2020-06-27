Petrol price hits century, reaches 100

The petrol price in Pakistan has hitted century. The petrol price has reached at Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100.10 per litre, reported Pakistani media.

The price petrol reached 100 as the Pakistan government increased the price by Pakistani Rupees 26. The Pakistan government has rised the price by Pakistani Rupees 25.88 per litre. The price was rised from PKR 74.52 to PKR 100.10.

The price of high-speed diesel was hiked by of PKR 21.31 to PKR 101.26 per litre.Meanwhile, kerosene oil will cost consumers PKR 59.06 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been pushed up by PKR 17.84 to PKR 55.98 from the current price of PKR 38.14.