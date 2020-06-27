Rajiv Gandhi Foundation controlled by Congress  has received funds from many foreign governments

The evidences reveals that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation controlled by Congress leaders has received funds from many foreign governments. Earlier, it has been revealed that the foundation has received over Rs. 1 crore from China.

But now it is revealed that the Foundation has received donations from the Governments of Ireland, Luxembourg and the European Union as well.

RGF has also received donations from numerous other dubious sources. One of the sources it received a great deal of funds from is the Friedrich Naumann Stiftung. FNS is a liberal organisation based in Germany that is closely associated with the liberal political establishment in the country and is a major donor for the RGF.

RGF has also received huge donations from multiple government institutions. The Ministries who were partners with RGF and donated to them include the Ministries of Environment and Forest, Health and Family Welfare, Small Scale Industries and even the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust does not show up in Home Ministry’s FCRA database until the year 2011-12. And in that very year, the FCRA donations to RGF fall to zero while RGCT records over Rs. 23 crores in donations. The RGCT has Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in its Board of Trustees.