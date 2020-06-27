“She is close to the Prime Minister and can give her bangles and whatever else he wants ”: Congress MLA makes derogatory comments against union minister Smriti Irani

Madhya Pradesh police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a Congress MLA for making abusive comments against Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. Shashank Bhargava, the Congress MLA from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh was booked by police making derogatory comments against Smriti Irani.

The FIR was lodged at Vidisha Kotwali police station under Sections 294 (Obscenity) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following a complaint by Municipality Chairman Mukesh Tandon and other BJP leaders.

Shashank Bhargava made this made the misogynist and abusive remarks during a cycle rally organised by Congress against thefuel price hike.

“The economy is in a turbulent condition, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The hike in fuel prices must be rolled back. In the past, Smriti Irani would roam around with a lot of bangles in her hand. She is close to the Prime Minister and can give her bangles and a lot many other things. I will request her to gift the Prime Minister her bangles and whatever else he wants and ask him to roll back the price hike”, Bhargava was seen saying.

BJP workers has protested against the offensive comments made by the MLA. A clash between Congress and BJP workers took place before the actory run by the Congress MLA.