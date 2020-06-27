Yogi govt to set up special security force to guard metro rail, airports, banks

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to set up the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) to ensure security of important establishments and buildings.

The security force which will be constituted on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be deployed at places like metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, courts, religious places, banks and other financial institutions.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

“There is a demand for special security force for district courts, metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, banks and other financial institutions, and for this the UPSSF should be constituted,” the chief minister, according to an official release, said, adding that such a force can work professionally and ensure security.