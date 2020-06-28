China continues incursions in Galwan valley, Builds a helipad on Finger 4 range

Signalling clear intentions of incursion Chinese Army built a helipad near to pangong lake on Finger 4 mountain range.Chinese PLA troops had also started building military base in Galwan valley’s Patrol point 14, were 20 Indian soldiers were martyred on June 15.The Chinese troops had also beefed-up their artillery and infantry batallions in close proximity to the Indian airbase of Dowlath Baguldi.Both Indian and Chinese troops are face-to-face across the border making the situation very tense.

Indian defence ministry had alerted the military to get prepared for the worst case scenarios as the possibilities are not remote for a full fledged war. The pertainment of troops and the sloppy withdrawal soon followed by even more incursion is a Chinese military tactic which explicitly says China has no intension to back-up from the valley.

Observers claim the Chinese aggression is aimed at stalling the construction of approach roads to the Indian air base at Dowlath baguldi. Military strategic plan and incursion points suggest Chinese intensions for expanding the Chinese occupied ‘Aksai Chin’ territory on the 1962 India-China war.

Indian Army is well prepared with the worlds most infallible battle tank -Bhishma along with 60 units of Bofors artillery placed at strategical key points along the LAC. The IAF also had stepped in with SU-MKI and Mig-20 and Mirage 2000 jets ready to engage with the flick of an eye.