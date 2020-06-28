“Corona medicine ‘Coronil’ will be given free of cost to poor”,says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has said that the Ayurvedic medicine that the Patanjali has found out for treating coronavirus will be given to poor free of coast. The medicine named ‘coronil’ will be given free of cost to poor people, those who are economically weak and can’t afford to spend money to buy the medicine. Baba Ramdev claimed that Patanjali’s Coronil can cure mild, moderate patients of COVID-19 in 3-7 days.

Ramdev said they are ready to serve to poor, those who don’t have money to purchase the medicine. He said those who are able to spend money, they can purchase but those who can’t afford, they will make Coronil available to them free of cost, doesn’t matter whether these people numbers are in lakhs or crores.

Ramdev s claimed that all evidence and data relating to Coronil have been provided to the Ayush Ministry. He also accused that those who are ideologically opposed to him are having issues with the progress of Patanjali, especially with respect to Coronil.

Earlier on June 23, hours after yoga guru Ramdev came out with a medicine for Covid-19, the Union government asked Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to stop advertising or publicising its claims till the issue is “duly examined”.

The Ayush Ministry said that “facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry”.