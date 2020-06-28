Covid-19 Updates: 40 coronavirus deaths in Saudi Arabia

3989 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on Sunday. The ministry also announced 40 deaths due to the deadly infection and 2,627 recoveries.

Thus the total number of coronavirus patients in Saudi Arabia has reached at 182,493. The death toll has reached at 1,551. The total recoveries in Saudi Arabia stood at 124,755. There are 2,277 cases in intensive care.

The ministry also informed that there are 2000 to 2,500 people in critical care.