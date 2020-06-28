Covid-19 Updates: Gulf country announces easing of curfew

Kuwait government has decided to ease the lockdown restrictions imposes to contain the spread of coronavirus. Kuwait government has decided to start the second phase to return to normal life by easing curfew hours to between 8 pm to 5 am starting from June 30.

Public and private sectors will resume work with less than 30 per cent capacity, while shopping malls, the financial sector, construction sector, retail shops, parks, and pick-ups from restaurants and cafes will also reopen.

The second phase plan will commence on June 30 for a period of three weeks. This is part of a five-phase plan to return to normal life., The Kuwait government aims to reopen the economy completely by mid-September.

Meanwhile, the lockdown on the three areas of Farwaniya, Jleeb Al Shuyoukh and Mahboula will continue until further notice. Any movement forward will be subject to assessment by health authorities.

On May 31, Kuwait ended its full curfew and imposed a three-week partial curfew for a gradual return to normality. On June 18, Kuwait decided to ease restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19.