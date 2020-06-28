Delhi Police officer shoots down his colleague after fiery argument

A casual word dual between two police constables of Seemapur Police station quickly turned bloody as one of them shot down the other with his service pistol.The incident happened as Amod Badana and Ravinder engaged in a barbed argument when Ravinder suddenly took his service pistol out and fired at Amod.Amod was rushed to Swami Dayanand hospital and is now taken to AIMS hospital.His condition is still critical as he was shot in point blank on the chest region.

Both Amod and Ravinder are constables and they are often found together. The shooting happened inside the Seemapur police station building. Ravinder is now under arrest for charges of murder and the police is investigating the incident.