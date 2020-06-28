Delhi under locust attack: South and West Delhi in high alert

Swarms of locusts came descending from the skies like black cloud on to the national capital today. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai asked the national capital’s south and west districts’ administrations to remain on high alert. Officials of Agriculture department were instructed to make field trips by the minister.

The highly agile crop-destructors were seen in Rajendra Park of sector 5, Surat Nagar, Dhanwapur, Palam Vihar, Maruti factory in sector 18, Sector 17 DLF phase 1 and many other places in old and new Gurugram. The airliners alerted the pilots to avoid the affected skies as the creatures can jam the engines of aircrafts.

With thousands of locusts covering the sky in Gurugram, the Haryana government has issued a high alert with officials saying that all necessary measures have been taken, including deploying tractor-mounted spraying facilities, according to news agency PTI.

The locust swarms spread over 2 km each and one square kilometre of locust swarm containing around 40 million locusts can in a day eat as much food as 35,000 people. India battled a devastating desert locust outbreak in May. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and then spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.