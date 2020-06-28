India built a crucial bridge along China border in just five days

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built a strategically crucial bridge near the India- China border in just five days. The bridge Munsyari-Milam in Uttarakhand was built in five days amid the India- China border clash.

The bridge was collapsed on June 22 when an earth mover was being taken across it..

The bridge is 110-foot-long and has the capacity to sustain a load of 30 tonnes. It serves as an imperative link on the 64-kilometre-long Munsyari-Milam road which once completely built, will aid the easy movement of Indian Army’s and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)’s personnel to higher Himalayan posts along the border with China.