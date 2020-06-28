India deploys anti aircraft missile systems in Eastern Ladakh as China continues troop build-up

Indian military have deployed high-tech ‘quick reaction Surface-to-Air missile defence system’ in Eastern Ladakh.The emergency move is said to counter Chinese troop build-up and presence of Chinese fighter aircrafts in POK airbase.

Indian Army and the Indian Air Force both have set-up their air defence systems in Ladakh to take on any aerial threat. India has also filled the surveillance gaps to ensure that no enemy aircraft would be able to go undetected.

The quick reaction Surface-to-Air missile(SAM) defence system consists of the Akash missile which locks and destroys high speed Fighter aircrafts and drones.Advanced Chinese aircrafts like Su-30 were spotted in Xinjiang airbase of China together with other bombers.A Chinese refueller aircraft used for strategic long distance war fare was seen landing just 100 km from the border.

Indias’ Su-30,Mirage 2000 and Jaguar aircrafts are now battle-ready and switched to prime positions along Leh.