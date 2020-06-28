US slaps sanctions on Chinese communist leaders, China condemns US action

The US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, confirmed the Trump administration is moving forward with imposing sanctions on top Chinese leaders. The move is an act of diplomatic warfare as US opposes a new legislature which China intends to enforce on Hong Kong. The new legislature will impose a uniform Chinese civil law blanketing the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong-a special administrative region of China.

The sanctions are primarily aimed at the current and former leaders of the Communist party of China. Pompeos confirmation on sanctions was just before the Chinese parliament ‘National Peoples Congress’ passed the new legislature for Hong Kong.

Chinese embassy at US protested the US move in a strongly worded statement and demanded immediate apology and revokal from the decision.China has recently passed a new law which makes any national liable to criminal prosecution if they question Chinese authority over Hong Kong.