Vande Bharat Mission.4: 11 flights from Saudi Arabia to Kerala: See schedule

The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat mission, meant for the repatriation of Indians from around the world, will begin from July 3.
According to an MEA official, it will focus on bringing back Indians from the Gulf countries, Malaysia and Singapore, among others from where a large number have registered to return.
There will be 11 flights to Kerala from Saudi Arabia. 4 services each from Dammam, Riyadh and 3 services from Jeddah.These flights will bring back expats to Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvannathapuram airports in Kerala.
Details
July 3: Riyadh to Kozhikode
July 3 : Dammam to Kannur
July 4 : Riyadh to Thiruvananthapuram
July 4 : Dammam to Kozhikode
July 5 : Jeddah to Kannur
July 6 : Dammam to Kochi
July 6 : Jeddah to Kozhikode
July 7 : Riyadh to Kannur
July 8 : Jeddah to Thiruvananthapuram
July 9 : Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram
July 10 : Riyadh to Kochi
