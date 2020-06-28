Vande Bharat Mission.4: 11 flights from Saudi Arabia to Kerala: See schedule

The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat mission, meant for the repatriation of Indians from around the world, will begin from July 3.

According to an MEA official, it will focus on bringing back Indians from the Gulf countries, Malaysia and Singapore, among others from where a large number have registered to return.

There will be 11 flights to Kerala from Saudi Arabia. 4 services each from Dammam, Riyadh and 3 services from Jeddah.These flights will bring back expats to Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvannathapuram airports in Kerala.

Details

July 3: Riyadh to Kozhikode

July 3 : Dammam to Kannur

July 4 : Riyadh to Thiruvananthapuram

July 4 : Dammam to Kozhikode

July 5 : Jeddah to Kannur

July 6 : Dammam to Kochi

July 6 : Jeddah to Kozhikode

July 7 : Riyadh to Kannur

July 8 : Jeddah to Thiruvananthapuram

July 9 : Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram

July 10 : Riyadh to Kochi