Vande Bharat Mission .4: India to operate 59 services from UAE, 39 to Kerala: See the complete list

The Indian government will operate 59 special flights from UAE to India to bring back the stranded Indian expats in UAE. These flights will be the part of Vande Bharat Mission.4.

The mission will be from July 1 to 14. The mission include 39 special flights to four airports in the state of Kerala and 20 for the rest of India. New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are the destinations covered apart from Kerala.

The first flight of the fourth phase will take off from Dubai to Chennai on July 1 at 11.50am and reach the destination at 5.25pm, the same day. Whereas the last flight of the phase will depart from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on July 14 at 4.25pm and reach in India at 10pm.

Until June 25, 530,047 Indians have registered for repatriation with missions around the world and 364,209 nationals were brought home through flights and naval ships.

A total of 136 special flights will operate from different countries of the world particularly the Asian GCC countries,in which 59 flights will take Indians home from the UAE.

Details of flights and destinations of phase 4:

– July 1: Dubai-Chennai, 11.50

– July 1: Dubai-Kochi, 14.10

– July 1: Dubai-Jaipur, 15.35

– July 1: Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode, 18.30

– July 2: Abu Dhabi-Kochi, 13.40

– July 2: Dubai-Kochi, 16.10

– July 2: Dubai-Kannur, 16.25

– July 2: Abu Dhabi- Amritsar, 17.40

– July 2: Dubai-Bangluru, 18.35

– July 2: Abu Dhabi-Kannur, 20.30

– July 3: Dubai-Lucknow, 10.45

– July 3: Dubai-Kozhikode, 12.10

– July 3: Dubai-Kochi, 14.10

– July 3: Abu Dhabi-Trivandrum, 17.40

– July 4: Dubai-Hyderabad, 11.30

– July 4: Dubai-Kochi, 14.10

– July 4: Abu Dhabi-Kochi, 14.25

– July 4: Dubai-Kannur, 15.55

– July 4: Dubai-Chennai, 17.35

– July 5: Abu Dhabi-Hyderabad, 11.30

– July 5: Dubai-Kozhikode, 12.10

– July 5: Dubai-Kochi, 14.10

– July 5: Dubai-Amritsar, 17.20

– July 6: Dubai-Lucknow, 11.05

– July 6: Dubai-Kozhikode, 12.10

– July 6: Dubai-Trivandrum, 13.55

– July 6: Abu Dhabi-Kochi, 16.25

– July 7: Abu Dhabi-Chennai, 12.00

– July 7: Dubai-Kochi, 12.10

– July 7: Dubai-Hyderabad, 12.30

– July 7: Dubai-Delhi, 13.05

– July 7: Abu Dhabi-Trivandrum, 16.25

– July 8: Abu Dhabi-Lucknow, 11.25

– July 8: Dubai-Kozhikode, 12.10

– July 8: Dubai-Trivandrum, 13.55

– July 8: Dubai-Kochi, 16.20

– July 8: Abu Dhabi-Kannur, 18.35

– July 9: Dubai-Chennai, 12.05

– July 9: Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode, 12.40

– July 9: Dubai-Kochi, 14.10

– July 9: Dubai-Kannur, 16.25

– July 10: Abu Dhabi-Kannur, 12.00

– July 10: Dubai-Kozhikode, 12.10

– July 10: Dubai-Amritsar, 17.20

– July 10: Dubai-Trivandrum, 17.10

– July 10: Abu Dhabi-Kochi, 17.25

– July 11: Dubai-Kannur, 11.25

– July 11: Dubai-Chennai, 13.25

– July 11: Dubai-Kochi, 17.10

– July 12: Dubai-Trivandrum, 13.55

– July 12: Dubai-Kannur, 14.25

– July 13: Dubai-Trivandrum, 11.05

– July 13: Dubai-Kochi, 14.10

– July 13: Dubai-Kannur, 16.25

– July 13: Abu Dhabi-Delhi, 17.40

– July 14: Abu Dhabi-Lucknow, 11.25

– July 14: Dubai-Hyderabad, 12.00

– July 14: Dubai-Kochi, 14.10

– July 14: Abu Dhabi-Kochi, 16.25