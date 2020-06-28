“When will there be talk of nation’s security?”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi continues attacking Prime Minister

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has again came forward attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh stand-off.

“When will there be talk of nation’s security?” Gandhi tweeted after the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat praised Indian soldiers for giving “a befitting reply to those coveting our territories”.

?? ???? ??????? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2020

The Congress has been constantly attacking Prime Minister over the recent Ladakh stand off in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. On Saturday, Congress leader Kapil Sibal claimed that the Chinese have intruded 18 km across the LAC at once location and asked PM Modi to “condemn the brazen Chinese occupation in Ladakh”.