32 including 2 children dies, many missing as ferry capsized

At least 32 people including 2 children were died and many others were went missing as a boat capsized in Buriganga river in Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka. The boat carrying more than 100 passengers was hit by a bigger vessel.

The ferry ‘Morning Bird’, which was coming to Dhaka from Munshiganj, capsized in the river after it was hit by another launch ‘Moyur-2’ near the Sadarghat launch terminal.

Following the accident, the driver and other staff of Moyur-2, which was carrying some 1,000 passengers, immediately left the scene and went into hiding, police said.

Poor safety standards of vessels and their reckless driving have been repeatedly blamed for frequent ferry accidents in riverine Bangladesh. In most of the cases, the ferries carry passengers beyond their capacity.